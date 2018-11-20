×
Cahill international career ends with a win for Australia

Associated Press
NEWS
News
53   //    20 Nov 2018, 17:14 IST
AP Image

SYDNEY (AP) — Tim Cahill's farewell game for Australia ended in a 3-0 win over Lebanon on Tuesday, leaving the Socceroos' all-time leading scorer with 50 goals and 108 caps.

Cahill, who scored in three of the four World Cups he contested, went on with about 10 minutes remaining at Sydney's Olympic stadium, and his every touch was greeted with raucous cheers from the 33,268-strong crowd.

The game was all but over when Cahill went on in the 82nd minute after Scotland-based Martin Boyle's two first-half goals and Matthew Leckie's score in the 68th.

New Australia coach Graham Arnold was using the friendly as a chance to prepare his squad to defend the Asian Cup title in the United Arab Emirates in January, but Cahill's cameo was the main drawcard.

Cahill, who will turn 39 next month, started his professional career at Millwall, spent eight years at Everton, and transferred to New York Red Bulls in 2012. He made his debut for Australia against South Africa in 2004. An attacking player with a knack for scoring in important moments, he became a key player for the Socceroos at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups and was instrumental in Australia qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Former goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, with 109 caps, is the only male to earn more caps for Australia.

Associated Press
NEWS
