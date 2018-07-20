Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Caleta-Car race won by Marseille

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    20 Jul 2018, 15:44 IST
duje caleta-car - cropped
Duje Caleta-Car made one appearance for Croatia at the World Cup

Marseille have completed the reported €19million signing of Croatia international defender Duje Caleta-Car from Red Bull Salzburg.

Caleta-Car, 21, had emerged as one emerged as one of the most highly rated under-21 centre-backs in Europe in his time in Austria.

He played a crucial role in Salzburg's march to the Europa League semi-finals last season, playing 15 times, before his side were eventually eliminated in controversial circumstances by the club he has now joined.

Numerous other teams were said to be in for him, with Sevilla making no secret of their interest, and the LaLiga club reportedly launched a last-minute bid in an attempt to make him their replacement for Clement Lenglet, who joined Barcelona.

But Marseille got the deal over the line and the defender – who made one appearance for Croatia at the World Cup in their run to the final – has signed a five-year deal.

Omnisport
NEWS
Injured Rolando signs Marseille extension
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that have won the European Cup and have been...
RELATED STORY
Why Africa hasn't won the FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Players who won a World Cup despite putting in...
RELATED STORY
10 great players to have never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 great players who could have won the World Cup had they...
RELATED STORY
Guingamp 3 Marseille 3: Payet misses six-goal thriller
RELATED STORY
Marseille 0-3 Atletico Madrid: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 legendary footballers who have won the World Cup as a...
RELATED STORY
Marseille face double disappointment as Garcia's risk...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us