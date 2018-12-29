×
Camarasa leaves it late as Cardiff beats Leicester

Associated Press
25   //    29 Dec 2018, 23:01 IST
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Victor Camarasa's stunning stoppage-time strike earned Cardiff a vital 1-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday after Neil Etheridge's inspired display.

The Cardiff goalkeeper saved James Maddison's second-half penalty before Camarasa struck from 25 yards (meters).

Philippines international Etheridge pulled off a string of fine saves to help earn the Bluebirds their first away win in the league this season.

Etheridge denied Ricardo Pereira, Jamie Vardy and Maddison as Cardiff moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester, which dropped to eighth, failed to earn a third successive win after impressive victories over Chelsea and Manchester City.

Regular penalty-taker Jamie Vardy was substituted just six minutes before Maddison's spot-kick miss, with the decision jeered by the home fans.

Leicester wasted its golden chance with 16 minutes left after Maddison was bundled over by a clumsy challenge from Sean Morrison. Maddison picked himself up to take the penalty but Etheridge guessed low to his right to save the spot-kick.

Leicester failed to find a breakthrough and was punished in added time.

Bobby Reid teed up Camarasa in space and he brilliantly curled the ball into the top corner.

Leicester won 1-0 at Cardiff on Nov. 3 in its first game since Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash.

