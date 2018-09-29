Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cameroon faces being dropped as African Cup host

Associated Press
NEWS
News
34   //    29 Sep 2018, 16:36 IST
AP Image

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Cameroon is at risk of being stripped of its hosting duties for next year's African Cup of Nations soccer tournament over serious delays in building infrastructure and deadly violence in a region due to stage games.

Tournament organizer the Confederation of African Football says Saturday after an executive committee meeting in Egypt that it's delaying a final decision on Cameroon's position as host until the end of November, and after a final inspection of the Central African country's preparations.

Morocco could be the replacement host for the tournament in June and July.

Alongside concerns over the readiness of Cameroon's six stadiums and related tournament infrastructure, CAF must now assess the threat of the violence in the western part of the country, where bloody fighting between the government and English-speaking separatists started in late 2016. Separatists have said they will disrupt the African Cup.

Two cities due to host games, Limbe and Bafoussam, are deep in the western region where the fighting is.

Cameroon's preparations were further complicated when CAF expanded the tournament from 16 to 24 teams after the country was chosen as host, putting more pressure on infrastructure.

Associated Press
NEWS
Morocco's 'regular African' World Cup 2018 Selection Error!
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Combined African XI
RELATED STORY
Seedorf named Cameroon coach, Kluivert his assistant
RELATED STORY
Salah scores 2, Egypt wins 6-0 in African qualifying
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable World Cup tales - Ghanaian cries which...
RELATED STORY
Why Africa hasn't won the FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 forgotten African heroes
RELATED STORY
5 of the most bizarre moments in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda’s Greatest African XI 
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Comebacks in World Cup Knockout History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us