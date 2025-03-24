Cameroon vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Cameroon and Libya will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (March 25th). The game will be played at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Eswatini in the qualifiers over the weekend.

Libya, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Angola. They went ahead through Muaid Ellafi's 74th-minute strike and were seemingly on their way to victory when Fredy equalized in the third minute of injury time.

The draw left The Mediterranean Knights in third spot in Group D, having garnered eight points from five games. Cameroon are one point better off in second place.

Cameroon vs Libya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides. Cameroon have four wins to their name, three games were drawn while Libya were victorious just once.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when both sides shared the spoils in the reverse fixture of the qualifiers.

Six of the eight head-to-head games have seen at least one side find the back of the net.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Cameroon are unbeaten in their last nine games, winning five games in this sequence.

Seven of Libya's last eight games have produced less than three goals (excluding the forfeited game against Nigeria).

Libya form guide: D-D-W-L-L Cameroon form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Cameroon vs Libya Prediction

Cameroon remained in 49th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings and have been on a fine run of form. The race for qualification in this group is intense, with just two points separating the top three. Two of those face off here, while group leaders Cape Verde face fourth-placed Angola who are three points behind.

Libya had a disastrous AFCON qualifier but have been better in the race for US/Mexico/Canada. Their games have tended to be cagey affairs and they will be looking to climb above their hosts with a win here.

Cameroon are currently too far off in the ranking of the second-placed teams. Their chances of qualifying for the Mundial could require the Indomitable Lions to finish top of their group. We are backing Marc Brys' side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cameroon 1-0 Libya

Cameroon vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1- Cameroon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

