Campbelltown to Macarthur FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2023 

Campbelltown City and Macarthur FC will trade tackles in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup on Monday (August 14).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 home win over Adelaide Olympic in the Australian NPL South. Michael Jakobsen's first-half own goal was added to after the break by Shogo Yoshikawa in a game that saw both sides reduced to ten men. Tinto Bonto scored a late consolation strike for Adelaide.

Macarthur, meanwhile, saw off Perth Glory 4-0 in the preliminary of the Australia Cup last month. Oliver Sail broke the deadlock with an unfortunate own goal in the second half. Lachlan Rose, Jake Hollman and Jed Drew scored to help the Bulls progress to this stage.

Campbelltown vs Macathur FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Campbelltown are on an eight-game winning streak.

Seven of Macarthur's last nine competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Thirteen of Campbelltown's last 14 games, including the last eight, have produced at least three goals.

MacArthur's win over Perth Glory ended a run of eight defeats in away games.

There have been at least two second-half goals scored in four of Campbelltown's last five games across competitions.

Campbelltown to Macarthur FC Prediction

Campbelltown are the outsiders, but their incredible form will give them confidence that they can eliminate top-flight opposition. Macarthur's dismantling of Perth was a perfect prelude to this fixture.

Both sides' styles of play means there could be a plethora of goalscoring chances in an end-to-end game. Expect Macarthur to narrowly edge the game with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Campbelltown 2-3 Macarthur FC

Campbelltown to Macarthur FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Macarthur to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Second half to produce over 1.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both halves to produce over 1.5 goals