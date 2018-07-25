Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Can full of praise for Klopp after Liverpool exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Jul 2018
Jurgen Klopp & Emre Can
Jurgen Klopp & Emre Can together at Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has revealed Jurgen Klopp wished him luck after he finalised his move to Juventus.

Can spent four years at Anfield, making over a century of Premier League appearances for the English club while also breaking into the Germany team.

However, the 2017-18 season was overshadowed by rumours over his long-term future, as he played regularly in the first team despite being in the final year of his contract.

The 24-year-old eventually announced a move to the Serie A champions on a free transfer - but is full of praise for the manager he left behind.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Can said: "My relationship with Klopp was always good. He wished me all the best when I told him I was leaving.

"Not a lot of managers would let you play so many times when you are in the final year of your contract.

"But I always did my best. I always wanted to help the team. That is what he saw. That is why he kept faith with me."

As for the future, Can is excited by the prospect of playing in the same team as five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Turin from Real Madrid in a deal worth €112million. 

"It is amazing to play with such a big player, maybe the best player in the world," Can said.

"You only have to see what he did in the last few years and how many goals he scored.

"It is nice we are going to be on the same team, although the other teams in Italy are not so happy about that."

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
