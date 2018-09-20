Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Can reacts to Ronaldo's red card: We are not women

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.57K   //    20 Sep 2018, 14:50 IST
EmreCan - cropped
Juventus midfielder Emre Can

Emre Can reacted to the dismissal of Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus' 2-0 Champions League win over Valencia by saying "we are not women".

Ronaldo came together with Jeison Murillo off the ball and after the Valencia defender fell to the ground the Juve star appeared to pull at his hair.

Referee Felix Brych consulted with his assistants before showing the 33-year-old a straight red card in the 29th minute, prompting tears of anguish from the Portugal forward.

After watching a replay of the incident, Can told DAZN: "That's supposed to be a red?"

The Germany international midfielder added: "I just heard he said it was because of hair pulling. We're not women, we're playing football.

"If you're going to give a red for that, you can give a red for anything. It was 100 per cent not a red card."

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro took to Instagram to voice her displeasure at the decision, which ended the Portugal captain's first Champions League appearance for Juve.

"Shame on football. Justice will be done. They want to destroy my brother but God never sleeps. Shameful," she posted.

Omnisport
NEWS
4 football players who have never received a red card
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's red card vs Valencia
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo receives a first-ever...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo red card 'absurd', says Pjanic
RELATED STORY
Allegri calls for VAR after Ronaldo's contentious red card
RELATED STORY
Juventus proved their quality after Ronaldo red card -...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Champions League debut for...
RELATED STORY
Zaha: I'd have to break my leg for a red card
RELATED STORY
Colombia remains 'united,' backs Sanchez after red card
RELATED STORY
Sometimes we make the wrong choice - Vardy explains...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us