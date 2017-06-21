Can wants Germany to 'neutralise' Sanchez

Liverpool's Emre Can is all-too aware of the danger posed by Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in Germany's encounter with Chile.

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 21:56 IST

Alexis Sanchez in action for Chile against Cameroon

Germany midfielder Emre Can says the threat of Alexis Sanchez must be neutralised if the world champions are to beat Chile on Thursday.

Arsenal star Sanchez was fit enough only to make a second-half appearance in Chile's opening Confederations Cup win over Cameroon, having struggled to shake off an ankle problem.

The 28-year-old has been tipped to start the match at Kazan Arena, however, as the Copa America holders aim to take a big step towards securing a semi-final place.

Although he believes it would be unwise to focus only on Sanchez, Liverpool man Can is only too aware of the danger he poses.

"I've faced Sanchez on the pitch," he told a media conference. "He's a great player, one of the best in the Premier League. We'll have to be very alert. We need to neutralise those players.

"But I believe we have excellent players and they have other excellent players. But this is a key match and we need to provide an answer for that."

Can does not believe that Chile should be made favourites to beat Joachim Low's youthful Germany side, however.

"Chile are a battle-hardened team and there will be a point where we need to be able to provide our answer to that," he said.

"They're one of the countries in terms of football who have developed greatly over the last few years. We'll be able to present them with a strong opposition and we'll be able to win.

"I've read a lot about Germany and Chile being among the top favourites. We have a very young squad and haven't played much together and that's why people have put Chile slightly ahead but it's what happens on the pitch that matters.

"With all due respect to the other two teams, Chile are the most salient team in this group. It's helped to focus minds for the match."