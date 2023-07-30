Canada Women vs Australia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31, 2023 

Canada and Australia wrap up their 2023 FIFA World Cup group stage campaign when they square off at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday (July 31). The game is a make-or-mar fixture and could decide both sides' continued stay in the tournament.

The Canadians are coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland in their second game. They conceded an early goal when Katie McCabe put the Irish ahead in the fourth minute. Megan Connolly's own goal in first-half injury time restored parity, while Adriana Leon scored eight minutes into the second half to put the Olympic champions ahead.

Australia, meanwhile, let their lead slip in a 3-2 defeat against Nigeria. Emily van Egmond gave the Matildas a deserved lead in first-half injury time, but Uchenna Kanu drew the Super Falcons level with the last kick of the first half.

Second-half goals from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala gave Nigeria a two-goal lead before Alanna Kennedy scored a late consolation strike for the co-hosts. The defeat left Australia in third spot in Group B on three points, while Canada are second, joint-level with Nigeria on four points.

Canada Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Canada won the last three after drawing the first.

None of Australia's last 14 games have ended in draws.

Adriana Leon has scored three goals for Canada in two games against Australia.

Four of Australia's last five games have been decided by one-goals.

Australia are looking to avoid being knocked out in the group stage for the first time since 2003.

Canada Women vs Australia Women Prediction

Both teams were tipped as the favourites to qualify from the group. Before the tournament, it was expected that this game would determine who finishes first and second, but things haven't turned out that way.

A draw for Canada will be enough to take them through to the knockouts, while Australia ideally need to win. The co-hosts will be boosted by the return of Sam Kerr, but a repeat of their defensive frailty against Nigeria could see them eliminated in front of their fans.

It doesn't help that the Matildas are winless against the Canucks in four games. The spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Canada 1-1 Australia

Canada Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals