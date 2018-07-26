Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Canadian teenager Davies joins Bayern for MLS record fee

Associated Press
NEWS
News
185   //    26 Jul 2018, 05:23 IST
AP Image

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has agreed to sign Canadian teenage forward Alphonso Davies from the Vancouver Whitecaps for up to over $22 million (18.75 million euros), a record for a Major League Soccer player. 

The Bundesliga champion says the 17-year-old Davies, a naturalized Canadian born in Ghana, will join on Jan. 1 and his contract will run through June 2023. He turns 18 in November.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says, "He offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him."

The Whitecaps said in a statement the deal includes a transfer fee and additional compensation that could total more than $22 million, the most received by an MLS club in the league's 23-year history.

Davies scored three goals for Canada in the 2016 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Associated Press
NEWS
