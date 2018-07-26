Canadian teenager Davies joins Bayern for MLS record fee

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has agreed to sign Canadian teenage forward Alphonso Davies from the Vancouver Whitecaps for up to over $22 million (18.75 million euros), a record for a Major League Soccer player.

The Bundesliga champion says the 17-year-old Davies, a naturalized Canadian born in Ghana, will join on Jan. 1 and his contract will run through June 2023. He turns 18 in November.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says, "He offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him."

The Whitecaps said in a statement the deal includes a transfer fee and additional compensation that could total more than $22 million, the most received by an MLS club in the league's 23-year history.

Davies scored three goals for Canada in the 2016 CONCACAF Gold Cup.