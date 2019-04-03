×
Capitulation against Watford was Fulham in a snapshot - Parker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    03 Apr 2019, 03:50 IST
Fulham - cropped
Calum Chambers (L) and Maxime Le Marchand (R) after Fulham's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed

Fulham were relegated following a 4-1 thrashing at Watford and Scott Parker felt the way they crumbled after falling behind in the second half epitomised their season.

The Cottagers needed to avoid defeat at Vicarage Road on Tuesday to keep their slim survival hopes alive, but a ninth successive loss left them 16 points adrift of safety with just five games remaining.

Ryan Babel cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure's opener but Javi Gracia's tactical switch at the break proved key, with Will Hughes, Troy Deeney and Kiko Femenia all finding the net in the space of 12 second-half minutes.

Parker, who was appointed on an interim basis after Claudio Ranieri was sacked in February, felt that spell was indicative of why Fulham will be playing in the Championship next season.

"We played well first half but ultimately the second half, after the second goal goes in, it's a snapshot of our season," said Parker.

"We can't weather a storm. In the Championship you get away with it, but in this division you're not getting away with it.

"I'm gutted. I realised how big the task was, we all understood how big the task of staying in the division was, but the most disappointing thing is the way we lost.

"That's just us in a snapshot. If you haven't watched us this season but then saw that period when two, three and four went in, that's us.

"I'm sure there's a mental issue. When you're at the bottom, everything becomes a lot harder. There's been a naivety in certain instances of certain games, and that was prevalent tonight.

"The dressing room is obviously disappointed. Everyone is gutted, as you can imagine. It's a squad of players who have been relegated, so they're disappointed."

