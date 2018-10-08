×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Captain, leader, legend – John Terry's key career stats

Omnisport
NEWS
News
73   //    08 Oct 2018, 04:36 IST
JohnTerry - cropped
Former Chelsea captain John Terry

John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday and left behind a career rich in achievements.

Terry came through Chelsea's youth system and made his debut for the first team in 1998, quickly establishing himself as an important player in the Blues back line.

He was soon made captain and went on to lead his side to five Premier League titles before spending the final season of his illustrious career with Aston Villa in 2017-18.

Here, we look at the numbers behind Terry's superb 20-year career.

17 - Terry made his Chelsea debut as an 17-year-old in 1998 during an EFL Cup tie against the club he would later play for, Aston Villa.

492 - Only 15 players have made more Premier League appearances than Terry's 492.

41 - Terry is the top-scoring defender in Premier League history. His 41 is three more than second on the list, David Unsworth.

717 - Only Ron Harris and Peter Bonetti have made more appearances for Chelsea than Terry's 717.

109 - The defender led his side in multiple Champions League campaigns and his 109 appearances in the competition is more than any other player in Chelsea's history.

6 - During his early years, Terry spent some time at Nottingham Forest, making six appearances for the club.

78 - Terry's 78 appearances for his country puts him equal 18th on England's all-time appearances list.

2006 - Shortly after the 2006 World Cup, Terry took over the England captain's armband from David Beckham.

6 - He scored six goals on international duty – all but one coming in friendly matches.

2005 - In 2005, Terry became the first Chelsea player to be named the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: John Terry set to return to Chelsea in a new role
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: John Terry to join Spartak...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Former Chelsea captain John Terry retires
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 5 key battles that will decide the...
RELATED STORY
Five Chelsea youngsters who have the potential to become...
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa fans react to reports of a bid to re-sign...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 5-1 West Ham, 20 January 2002: Where are the...
RELATED STORY
Best Premier League XI from the 2010s
RELATED STORY
The greatest Chelsea XI of the last decade (2008-2018)
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us