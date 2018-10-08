Captain, leader, legend – John Terry's key career stats

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 73 // 08 Oct 2018, 04:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Former Chelsea captain John Terry

John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday and left behind a career rich in achievements.

Terry came through Chelsea's youth system and made his debut for the first team in 1998, quickly establishing himself as an important player in the Blues back line.

He was soon made captain and went on to lead his side to five Premier League titles before spending the final season of his illustrious career with Aston Villa in 2017-18.

Here, we look at the numbers behind Terry's superb 20-year career.

No defender has netted more goals in Chelsea history than John Terry’s 67... #CaptainLeaderLegend pic.twitter.com/EcBtVVZrbQ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2018

17 - Terry made his Chelsea debut as an 17-year-old in 1998 during an EFL Cup tie against the club he would later play for, Aston Villa.

492 - Only 15 players have made more Premier League appearances than Terry's 492.

41 - Terry is the top-scoring defender in Premier League history. His 41 is three more than second on the list, David Unsworth.

717 - Only Ron Harris and Peter Bonetti have made more appearances for Chelsea than Terry's 717.

109 - The defender led his side in multiple Champions League campaigns and his 109 appearances in the competition is more than any other player in Chelsea's history.

6 - During his early years, Terry spent some time at Nottingham Forest, making six appearances for the club.

78 - Terry's 78 appearances for his country puts him equal 18th on England's all-time appearances list.

2006 - Shortly after the 2006 World Cup, Terry took over the England captain's armband from David Beckham.

6 - He scored six goals on international duty – all but one coming in friendly matches.

2005 - In 2005, Terry became the first Chelsea player to be named the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year.