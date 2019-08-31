Cardiff City 1-1 Fulham: Cottagers hold on despite Arter red against former club

Cardiff City and Fulham in action

Cardiff City were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by 10-man Fulham, with Harry Arter sent off against his former club.

The contest between sides relegated from the Premier League last season saw two contrasting styles on display, but in the end neither Fulham's possession-based approach nor Cardiff's more direct outlook came up trumps.

Fulham started the brighter of the two teams, but Cardiff improved after the half-hour mark and found the breakthrough in the 42nd minute on the counter – Josh Murphy firing across Marcus Bettinelli.

But their lead did not even last until the break, Tom Cairney releasing Ivan Cavaleiro and his low delivery was tapped in by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham's hopes took a hit 22 minutes from time when midfielder Arter – who spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Cardiff - was dismissed for a second bookable offence, appearing to dive just a few moments after being handed his first yellow card for a robust challenge.

The Cottagers understandably sat back more after the dismissal but Cardiff failed to break them down, with the point leaving Fulham fourth and their hosts in 10th place in the table.

