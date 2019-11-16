Cardiff City appoint Harris as new manager

Cardiff City have appointed former Millwall boss Neil Harris as the club's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract following the departure of Neil Warnock.

Harris takes over with the Bluebirds 14th in the Championship after winning just one of their past six matches – a run that culminated in Warnock leaving the club by mutual consent.

During a four-year spell in charge of Millwall, Harris helped the club to promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2016-17, but he resigned on October 3 following a run of seven winless matches.

Cardiff said in a statement on Saturday: "Cardiff City FC can confirm the appointment of Neil Harris as the club's first-team manager.

"The 42-year-old has signed a deal at Cardiff City Stadium running until the summer of 2022.

"David Livermore joins Neil in the dugout as assistant manager, while James Rowberry and Andy Dibble continue in the back-room team as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach, respectively.

"Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson depart the Welsh capital with the club's sincere thanks and best wishes.

"Neil will oversee training at the Vale Resort on Monday ahead of his first City match away to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, November 23."