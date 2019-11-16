×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cardiff City appoint Harris as new manager

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16 Nov 2019, 20:16 IST
neilharris-cropped
Cardiff City manager Neil Harris

Cardiff City have appointed former Millwall boss Neil Harris as the club's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract following the departure of Neil Warnock.

Harris takes over with the Bluebirds 14th in the Championship after winning just one of their past six matches – a run that culminated in Warnock leaving the club by mutual consent.

During a four-year spell in charge of Millwall, Harris helped the club to promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2016-17, but he resigned on October 3 following a run of seven winless matches.

Cardiff said in a statement on Saturday: "Cardiff City FC can confirm the appointment of Neil Harris as the club's first-team manager.

"The 42-year-old has signed a deal at Cardiff City Stadium running until the summer of 2022.

"David Livermore joins Neil in the dugout as assistant manager, while James Rowberry and Andy Dibble continue in the back-room team as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach, respectively.

"Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson depart the Welsh capital with the club's sincere thanks and best wishes.

"Neil will oversee training at the Vale Resort on Monday ahead of his first City match away to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, November 23."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Today RUS BEL 10:30 PM Russia vs Belgium
Tomorrow AUS NOR 01:15 AM Austria vs North Macedonia
Tomorrow ISR POL 01:15 AM Israel vs Poland
Tomorrow LUX POR 07:30 PM Luxembourg vs Portugal
Tomorrow SER UKR 07:30 PM Serbia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow BUL CZE 10:30 PM Bulgaria vs Czech Republic
Tomorrow KOS ENG 10:30 PM Kosovo vs England
18 Nov AND TUR 01:15 AM Andorra vs Turkey
18 Nov MOL ICE 01:15 AM Moldova vs Iceland
International Friendlies 2019
FT BRA ARG
0 - 1
 Brazil vs Argentina
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us