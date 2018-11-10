Cardiff grabs 90th-minute winner, beats Brighton 2-1 in EPL

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Sol Bamba smashed home a 90th-minute winner from close range following an extraordinary goalmouth scramble to earn Cardiff a 2-1 victory over 10-man Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton looked like holding on for a point after playing from the 34th minute with a man short following a red card to midfielder Dale Stephens for a studs-up challenge.

But in a dramatic five-second passage of play following a long throw-in to the area, Brighton struck the goal frame twice — once from an overhead kick from Bamba — before the ball sat up for the center back to sidefoot a finish into the roof of the net.

Brighton took the lead in the sixth minute through Lewis Dunk's second goal in two matches before Callum Paterson equalized in the 34th with a close-range header — the tall striker's third goal in four games.

Cardiff started the match in second-to-last place in the standings, having previously only won once since its return to England's top division.