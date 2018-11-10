×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Cardiff grabs 90th-minute winner, beats Brighton 2-1 in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21   //    10 Nov 2018, 20:07 IST
AP Image

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Sol Bamba smashed home a 90th-minute winner from close range following an extraordinary goalmouth scramble to earn Cardiff a 2-1 victory over 10-man Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brighton looked like holding on for a point after playing from the 34th minute with a man short following a red card to midfielder Dale Stephens for a studs-up challenge.

But in a dramatic five-second passage of play following a long throw-in to the area, Brighton struck the goal frame twice — once from an overhead kick from Bamba — before the ball sat up for the center back to sidefoot a finish into the roof of the net.

Brighton took the lead in the sixth minute through Lewis Dunk's second goal in two matches before Callum Paterson equalized in the 34th with a close-range header — the tall striker's third goal in four games.

Cardiff started the match in second-to-last place in the standings, having previously only won once since its return to England's top division.

Associated Press
NEWS
Watford beats Brighton 2-0 in EPL with Pereyra double
RELATED STORY
Murray milestone as Brighton beats Wolverhampton 1-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Leicester beats Cardiff in first game since owner's death
RELATED STORY
Richarlison double leads Everton past Brighton 3-1 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 1-0 Brighton: Five hits and flops
RELATED STORY
Everton 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Clinical...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 super-subs in this season
RELATED STORY
5 lesser-known stories about Brighton and Hove Albion 
RELATED STORY
Schmeichel: Cardiff win 'like a cup final'
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Cardiff City vs Arsenal: Two...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us