Cardiff result not important for Leicester - Puel

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 02 Nov 2018, 00:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City manager Claude Puel.

Claude Puel says the result will be insignificant when Leicester City play their first Premier League match since the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester chairman Srivaddhanaprabha was one of four people killed when his helicopter crashed outside King Power Stadium shortly after last weekend's draw against West Ham.

The tragedy has taken a heavy emotional toll on the club and Saturday's trip to Cardiff City was in doubt following the postponement of the scheduled EFL Cup tie against Southampton.

Puel revealed his players agreed as a group to proceed with the Premier League fixture in tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha.

"The game is not important, the result is not important. But our desire, our action, our power to give our best on the pitch, to honour our chairman, I think is the most important thing," the Leicester manager said.

"The result is the second thing but I think about our condition, our focus.

"We will be ready but I hope we can find a good balance between conviction and emotion in this game because if we remain just on the emotion it will be difficult.

"But I am confident after seeing my players at a training session that they can give their best for a few minutes and I hope we can have this feeling just for the game. Before and after, we cannot forget.

"I think we have a responsibility to continue this way and I think all the players are ready to compete."

Daniel Amartey will miss the match, with Puel confirming the defender is set for a lengthy stint on the sideline following surgery on the ankle he injured against West Ham.

"Daniel had surgery and it was a success," he said.

"He will normally not be available for four months. It was fantastic of Daniel to sacrifice himself for the team like that."