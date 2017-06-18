Carragher urges Liverpool to make 'quality' signings

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes they need three or four quality players to challenge for the title next season.

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to add a number of "quality" signings to their team in order to be able to compete for the Premier League title in 2017-18.

Jurgen Klopp's men impressed in the big games in 2016-17, but their relatively underwhelming results against the so-called smaller teams meant they eventually had to settle for fourth place in the table.

Carragher, who made over 500 appearances for the club, feels Liverpool showed they can compete with the best, yet believes they need to add to their ranks if they are to take the next step.

"The actual team, the XI, could go up against anyone, we saw that in the big games with some great results in those games," Carragher told the official Liverpool website.

"But over the season, especially around Christmas and January, it was evident that the squad was not big enough or strong enough. That needs adding to.

"But rather than just adding players to the squad, you want to add players to the team. If you add three or four players and they go straight into the first XI, three or four of those who were playing week in, week out last season go to the bench.

"It makes the bench a lot stronger and your team a lot stronger. It is not just numbers. It is about getting the right quality that can go straight into the team."