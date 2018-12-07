×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Carroll must earn West Ham extension - Pellegrini

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    07 Dec 2018, 13:58 IST
andycarroll - cropped
West Ham forward Andy Carroll

If Andy Carroll wants to extend his stay at West Ham beyond this season he is going to have to earn it, according to Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Carroll's six years with West Ham have been beset by knee, groin and ankle injuries, the 29-year-old only making 115 Premier League appearances since arriving from Liverpool.

The striker's latest first-team return came when he replaced Javier Hernandez in the 64th minute of Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Cardiff City for his first outing this season.

His contract expires at the end of the campaign and Pellegrini has challenged the England international to prove himself worthy of an extension.

"When you need to renew your contract, of course you must demonstrate why you need to renew," said the Chilean.

"We know what Andy can give to our team, now he must demonstrate he is able to do it week by week.

"He has now the last six months, and I hope that he will be able to do it."

Pellegrini added: "For the moment, he can be a very important substitute.

Advertisement

"We know what he can give to our team, the other day in 15 minutes, he had two or three shots, headers.

"All the other defenders must be worried if they see Andy near the box, he can give a lot of important things to our team."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Nasri must prove fitness, says Pellegrini
RELATED STORY
Guardiola backs stylish Pellegrini to succeed at West Ham
RELATED STORY
West Ham's Pellegrini rejects Dzeko speculation
RELATED STORY
Wilshere not ready for West Ham return
RELATED STORY
Lanzini returns to West Ham after surgery
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini rues West Ham's wastefulness
RELATED STORY
Samir Nasri training with West Ham amid reports of free...
RELATED STORY
West Ham need to look at the players, because they have a...
RELATED STORY
I don't know how we lost! – Warnock frustrated by West...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, West Ham v Manchester United:...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Tomorrow AFC LIV 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS HUD 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BUR BRI 08:30 PM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CAR SOU 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN FUL 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES CRY 08:30 PM West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow CHE MAN 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester City
09 Dec LEI TOT 01:15 AM Leicester City vs Tottenham
09 Dec NEW WOL 09:30 PM Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Dec EVE WAT 01:30 AM Everton vs Watford
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us