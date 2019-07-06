×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Casemiro: Neymar is the best, but Brazil have other great players

Omnisport
NEWS
News
107   //    06 Jul 2019, 07:12 IST
NeymarCasemiro - Cropped
Brazil duo Neymar and Casemiro

Casemiro believes Brazil would be even better with Neymar as he lauded the quality of the squad ahead of Sunday's Copa America final against Peru.

Despite being without Neymar, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, Tite's men and the tournament hosts have reached the decider.

While Casemiro hailed the forward's quality, the midfielder also praised the talent in Brazil's squad.

"The quality of Neymar, indisputably we have to say he is the best Brazilian player," he told a news conference on Friday.

"If the kid is OK, I'll tell you, it's almost impossible to stop him. He is a player of extreme quality, already demonstrated for all, already demonstrated in the Brazilian squad.

"But, of course, we have other great players. We have great players.

"If Neymar were here, it would be better for us and it would help a lot more, but he isn't and we have to overcome his absence, overcome this difficulty.

"We have created a game identity, but if he were here it would be much better."

Advertisement

Brazil head to the Maracana with plenty of confidence, having thrashed Peru 5-0 in the group stage two weeks ago.

Casemiro, who opened the scoring in that win in Sao Paulo, said Brazil needed to avoid changing their approach in the final.

"You have to know the time to suffer, you have to know the time to attack, you have to know the time to defend," he said.

"Above all, we are creating a very solid team at the back. When I say solid back, it's not just the defenders, everyone is committed. That's it, don't lose our characteristics.

"We don't have to do anything different from what we're doing, not only in relation to the last matches, but for the last two, three years.

"We built a good average of wins, few losses. We don't have to do anything different. We have to play our football. We know there is a great team as an opponent, but it is our football."

Advertisement
Tite: More talk about Neymar in media than within Brazil squad
RELATED STORY
Casemiro would welcome Pogba arrival
RELATED STORY
Brazil 2-0 Argentina: 3 reasons why Brazil won | Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina v Brazil: Match preview, key players and more
RELATED STORY
Brazil-Argentina Combined XI ahead of the Copa Semifinal
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: It's all-in or nothing for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 5 Players who could replace Neymar for Brazil
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 players who let Brazil down 
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Can Peru upset the hosts in the final?
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Dani Alves named Brazil captain ahead of Neymar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us