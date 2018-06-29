Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Castro swaps Dortmund for Stuttgart

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    29 Jun 2018, 19:16 IST
gonzalocastro-cropped
Stuttgart midfielder Gonzalo Castro

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gonzalo Castro has joined Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart in a deal reported to be worth up to €7million.

The 31-year-old joined Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen for €11m in 2015 and made a positive impact in his first season, scoring three goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances as the club finished second, 10 points behind Bayern Munich.

Since then, Castro's performances have dwindled and he started only 16 of the club's league matches as they finished fourth in 2017-18, and he joins Stuttgart on the back of their successful seventh-placed finish on their first season back in the Bundesliga.

A message on Dortmund's official Twitter account read: "Thanks for everything, 'Gonzo'!

"Our number 27 leaves the BVB after three years and moves to VfB Stuttgart.

"We wish you all the best!"

Meanwhile, Stuttgart have allowed striker Daniel Ginczek to move to Wolfsburg on a four-year deal.

The 27-year-old target man, who began his career at Dortmund and enjoyed his most prolific spell at St. Pauli, scored seven goals in 17 starts in the Bundesliga in 2017-18.

Bundesliga 2017-18
Stoger expecting strong Dortmund reaction against Stuttgart
RELATED STORY
Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
RELATED STORY
Pulisic owns up over freak Dortmund goal
RELATED STORY
Morata 'too expensive' for Dortmund - Zorc
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund's 2018-19 Bundesliga fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich's 2018-19 Bundesliga fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga transfer news: Meyer's destination revealed,...
RELATED STORY
Dortmund splash out on Mainz defender Diallo
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2017-18: End-of-Season Stats Round-up (Part 2)
RELATED STORY
Stoger tight-lipped on Dortmund future ahead of huge...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us