Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Catastrophe! Argentina press wails at World Cup 'disaster'

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 10:04 IST
204

Buenos Aires, Jun 22 (AFP) Argentina's media stuck the boot into Lionel Messi and his teammates, branding the team's World Cup defeat to Croatia a "catastrophe" and a "humiliation".

Argentina face the prospect of an embarrassing first-round exit in Russia after suffering a 3-0 loss to the Croatians in Nizhny Novgorod, which left them with one point from two games.

For Argentina's press, the result was too much to bear.

"Catastrophe against Croatia, Argentina disappoints and is on the way out of the World Cup," the Clarin newspaper wrote on its website.

"Argentina were ridiculed by Croatia and has jeopardised its future in the competition," La Nacion added.

Television commentator Diego Latorre, of the TV Publica network, reflected on the lacklustre contribution of Messi.

"Messi was at a standstill, he was off the pace, depressed," Latorre said. The Infobae website described the loss as a "humiliation".

Infobae took aim at the blunder by goalkeeper Willy Caballero that handed Croatia their opening goal early in the second half, describing the howler as "incredible".

Former Argentina defender Oscar Ruggeri, a member of the 1986 World Cup-winning team, noted that Caballero had been selected "because he was meant to be good with his feet."

Argentina's loss means the team will have to beat Nigeria in their final game and hope other results go their way to advance

World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy's World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Past plus present: 5 dream striker pairings at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup: Top 5 Golden Glove winners
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 Takeaways from Iceland's draw with...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 key battles that decided Croatia's win...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 issues Argentina needs to fix for glory...
RELATED STORY
Height effect: Argentina sizes up Iceland at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Argentina 0-3 Croatia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us