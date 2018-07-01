Cavani hopes calf injury 'is nothing' ahead of France quarter-final

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani was optimistic over a calf injury after scoring twice against Portugal to send Uruguay into the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker opened the scoring after just seven minutes in Sochi and, after Pepe headed Portugal level early in the second half, Cavani curled in a 62nd-minute winner.

However, 12 minutes after putting his side back in front, he was helped from the field by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and replaced by Cristhian Stuani.

After Uruguay clinched victory to set up a last-eight showdown with France, Cavani told A Bola: "It's very exciting. I have no words to describe this.

"I am happy, happy, happy. I wonder how people are in Uruguay. Let's continue to dream."

Cavani has scored three goals in Russia but faces a race to be fit to feature against Les Bleus on July 6, with medical tests to determine to severity of the problem.

"I hope it's nothing," he added. "We'll see what happens, we'll do [medical] exams.

"I felt pain in my calf and could not continue on the field."