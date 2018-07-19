Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cazorla still playing through pain after Villarreal appearance

1.32K   //    19 Jul 2018, 22:23 IST
Santi Cazorla
Santi Cazorla makes his long awaited return to the football pitch for Villarreal

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has admitted he is still playing through the pain after being given a pre-season run-out for Villarreal.

The 33-year-old came on as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Hercules on Tuesday, making his first appearance since October 2016.

Cazorla's six-year spell at Emirates Stadium came to an end at the conclusion of 2017-18, after a series of debilitating injuries kept him on the sidelines.

However, the Spain international admitted after the match that he did not enjoy his appearance, and will not feel like a footballer until his health improves.

"I am only thinking about getting rid of the pain as soon as possible because I am not enjoying what I am doing," Cazorla told Marca.

"I want to train with my colleagues again and to feel like a footballer. It is hard to express what it feels like to be out on the pitch after so much time.

"To feel like a footballer again, to feel the love of the people and the reception they gave me."

Cazorla returns to former club Villarreal
Wizardry cut short: Santi Cazorla's heart-wrenching end...
Santi Cazorla leaves behind an incredible legacy despite...
Cazorla leaves Arsenal after injury nightmare
Reports: Arsenal midfielder set for La Liga move
Cazorla: No Arsenal contract offered
Cazorla trains at Emirates after injury agony
One of a kind, one Arsene Wenger - A tribute to Wenger...
Merci Arsene, Arsenal's greatest ever manager
Arsenal gear up for their first game in 22 years without...
