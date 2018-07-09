Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
CBF condemns Fernandinho abuse

Omnisport
NEWS
News
444   //    09 Jul 2018, 01:33 IST
Brazil midfielder Fernandinho

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has taken a stand against "racist remarks" after Selecao midfielder Fernandinho was targeted with online abuse following the country's World Cup exit.

The Manchester City star scored an own-goal in the 2-1 loss to Belgium that saw Brazil eliminated in the quarter-finals and he was subject to abusive posts and threats following the game.

It was reported that the player's wife and mother were also targeted, causing the latter to close her Instagram account, leading the CBF to speak out on Sunday.

In a statement on Instagram, the Federation said: "The CBF repudiates the racist attacks suffered by the player Fernandinho and his family.

"Football represents the union of colours, genders, cultures and peoples. We are with you.

"Racists will not pass!"

