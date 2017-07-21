Ceballos: I want to be like Modric, Kroos

After joining Real Madrid, midfielder Dani Ceballos said he hoped to one day be like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 06:56 IST

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos CREDIT Twitter @realmadrid

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos hopes he can emulate Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the European champions.

Ceballos, 20, joined Madrid on a six-year deal after the LaLiga holders agreed a reported €18million fee with Real Betis.

The Spain youth international has set his sights on emulating two of Madrid's star central midfielders in Modric and Kroos.

"I am a young player," Ceballos told a news conference on Thursday.

"I have huge expectation to enjoy, to learn from fantastic players, the players at the highest level, to learn from them and try one day to be like Luka, like Toni – to be a part of the club's history."

Ceballos made 30 LaLiga appearances for Betis last season, helping the club avoid relegation.

But the midfielder said he never doubted making a move to Madrid and he is eager to win a place in the first team.

"Wearing the Real Madrid shirt for me is a matter of huge pride, and to be a part of this family, this big club," Ceballos said.

"It is the best in the world by some margin and I am so proud to wear the shirt and to wear it for many years.

"The truth is, I had no doubts. I am where I wanted to be. They got in touch with me and I immediately wanted to play for Real Madrid.

"We know how much competition is in this team. I have to work, have to train, every training session, every minute that the coach gives me, to be able to find a space for myself in the team and be a part of the team."