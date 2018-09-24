Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cech: Arsenal have forgotten how to win Premier League titles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
331   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:02 IST
Petr Cech
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech

Petr Cech feels Arsenal have forgotten what it takes to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners last lifted the trophy in the 2003-04 season and failed to qualify for the Champions League in the last two campaigns, with Arsene Wenger's long reign ending in May.

Cech has four Premier League titles, all from his time at Chelsea before he moved across London to join Arsenal in 2015.

And the veteran, who is keeping new goalkeeper Bernd Leno out of the team, called for Unai Emery's men to recapture the club's former glories by grinding out results.

"For any club who wins titles in the recent years, you have a team with the knowhow how to finish it off and you can see it in any sport," Cech said. 

"I take Tiger Woods – five years since he won a major tournament and the longer it goes, the harder it becomes. This club hasn't won the league for over 10 years so obviously you need to get back into knowing how to do it.

"We started with the new manager from scratch basically and we try to get this mentality of winning every game, progressing every game, working every day and hopefully we can build this up and win the title sooner rather than later. That will make the big difference.

"What we lacked in the past - I would say the 'Arsenal way' was more important than getting the points sometimes and this is not how you win the league. 

"Sometimes you need to make sure you win an ugly game, when you are not playing completely well but you just dig deep, close the back door and win 1-0 no matter how. I think this is what we lacked over the last three years, since I arrived."

After defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea in their first two games under Emery, Arsenal have bounced back with a much-improved run of results.

Sunday's 2-0 victory at home to Everton saw Cech in top form as the Gunners recorded a fifth straight victory in all competitions.

And the 36-year-old, who has been criticised for his perceived weakness with the ball at his feet, suggested Arsenal are ignoring outside forces.

"We concentrate on ourselves. People can have their opinions. The season is very long," Cech added. 

"We have four [Premier League] wins in a row and are in a much better place but there are so many games to be played still. You go through periods in the season where you are getting through difficult moments, better moments, great moments so we keep our feet on the ground.

"We keep working and we try to do our best to get as many points as possible and improve in every game. We are happy with the points."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Cech issues Premier League warning to Arsenal rival Leno
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note from Arsenal 2-0 Everton
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Best Arsenal XI to take on Everton
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: 3 reasons why Arsenal won against...
RELATED STORY
Seven greatest managers in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs Everton: Preview
RELATED STORY
The Best Premier League XI from the 2000s 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could still leave...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Everton - preview,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us