Ceferin runs unchallenged for UEFA presidency

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

Aleksander Ceferin will continue as UEFA's president after European football's governing body announced he will not be challenged in next February's elections.

Ceferin, who succeeded Michel Platini in 2016, was nominated for a second term as president in August.

The former head of the Football Association of Slovenia is now set to remain in charge of UEFA for another four years.

The elections are set to be held in Rome on February 7, but Ceferin's extension in the role is now a formality.

Earlier this week, Ceferin made it clear he would firmly oppose against alleged plans to formulate a European Super League while head of UEFA, telling Kicker: "I will fight and do all I can against such a league for as long as I am here."

In a media release on Thursday, UEFA also revealed the confirmed candidates for FIFA vice-president positions and seats on the FIFA Council.

Sandor Csanyi will continue for another four-year term as a FIFA vice-president after he was also unchallenged, while Football Association chairman Greg Clarke and Irish FA president David Martin will compete for the position reserved for the four British associations.

German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel will be re-elected to the FIFA Council for four years, with Fernando Gomes of Portugal and Cyprus' Georgios Koumas taking on two-year terms.

All candidates must pass eligibility checks carried out by the FIFA Review Committee.