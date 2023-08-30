Celje vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023

Celje welcome Maccabi Tel Aviv to the Stadion Z'dezele for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (August 31).

In the first leg in Israel last week, Maccabi won 4-1. Captain Eran Zahavi bagged a hat-trick while Dor David Turgeman added a fourth in injury time. Celje defender Klemen Nemanic was sent off in injury time and will be suspended for this one.

Celje returned to winning ways in the Prva Liga on Sunday, winning 4-2 at Olimpija. Maccabi, meanwhile, beat Ashdod 4-1 in the Israeli Premier League at the weekend. Eran Zahavi continued his fine form with a goal and an assist.

Celje vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

Maccabi maintained their unbeaten record against Slovenian teams at home, while it was the second defeat in four meetings against Israeli teams for Celje.

Maccabi have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season after eight games.

Celje have won three straight games at home without conceding.

Celje have seen conclusive results in their last seven home games in European qualifiers, suffering five defeats and winning twice.

Maccabi have two wins in six away games in European qualifiers, losing thrice.

Maccabi have scored at least four times in their last three games across competitions.

Celje have scored at least twice in four of their last five games.

Celje vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Celje have failed to qualify for the group stage of a UEFA competition this century and are in the playoffs for the first time. They have done well recently, with one defeat in their last eight games across competitions, though.

They have won their last three home outings without conceding. Celje, though, have suffered five defeats in their last seven home games in Europe. Maccabi, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, winning seven of eight games, scoring 26 goals.

Considering their current form and better record in Europe, expect the visitors to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Celje 1-2 Maccabi

Celje vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Maccabi to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Eran Zahavi to score or assist any time - Yes