Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023

Rayo Vallecano visit the Balaidos in La Liga on Saturday (March 11) to face Celta Vigo, looking to snap their four-game winless run in the league.

Since beating Almeria in February for just their ninth win of the campaign, the Red Sashes are winless in their next four top-flight games. That has seen their unlikely push for European spots take a hit, as Andoni Iraola's side have dropped to seventh in the standings.

However, the Madrid outfit remain just two behind the top six and are still within a chance of securing European football next season.

Meanwhile, Celta's season continued to blow hot and cold with their recent goalless draw with Osasuna, having only picked up a massive 3-0 win in their previous outing. The Galician outfit have accrued seven points fewer than Vallecano and sit in 12th position with just seven wins from 24 top-flight games.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 27 previous meetings between, Vallecano have won 14 and lost five.

Celta have lost only two of their last eight clashes with Vallecano, after losing their previous eight.

Celta have gone four consecutive home games without losing to Vallecano in La Liga. This is their second longest unbeaten streak at home against them in the competition

The hosts have won two of their last three home games in La Liga after failing to win their previous five.

Celta have avoided defeat in their last three La Liga games, keeping a clean sheet in their last two - they last kept three clean sheets in a row in December 2020

Vallecano have only lost one of their last seven away games in La Liga, although that defeat came in their most recent away game, losing 1-0 to Cadiz

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Celta have a good record against Vallecano and will be confident of their chances. but the visitors have been impressive this season, aside from their decline lately. This could be entertaining game, with the two sides likely to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

