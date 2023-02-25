Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023 

Celta Vigo host Real Valladolid at the Municipal de Balaidos on Sunday (February 26) in La Liga.

The hosts have endured a difficult campaign, finding themselves just outside the drop zone. Celta drew 1-1 against Real Sociedad in their last game. They looked set to head towards a defeat after Renato Tapia's dismissal in the second half, but a late own goal from Robin Le Normand ensured a share of the spoils. Celta are 14th in the league table with 24 points.

Valladolid, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their opponents this season but remain hopeful of safety. They lost 2-1 to Real Betis in their last game, with Cyle Larin's strike at the half-hour mark sandwiched between two goals from Betis.

The visitors are 15th in the standings and are level on points with Celta.

Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Celta and Valladolid. The hosts lead 15-5.

Valladolid are uneaten in their last seven games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Only four of the Sky Blues' ten league defeats this season have come at home.

Valladolid have picked up just seven points on the road in La Liga this season, the third-fewest in the Spanish top flight.

The Pucelanos have scored 16 league goals this season. Only last-placed Elche (15) have scored fewer.

Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Celta are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last six games across competitions. They have won just one of their last seven home games and could struggle here.

Valladolid, meanwhile, have won just two of their last nine games across competitions. They have struggled on the road recently but could pick up a point this weekend.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Valladolid

Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine matchups.)

