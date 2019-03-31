×
Celtic beats Rangers to go 13 points clear in Scotland

Associated Press
9   //    31 Mar 2019, 20:42 IST
AP Image

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic moved 13 points clear over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over its Glasgow rival on Sunday.

Players and other members of each bench were involved in a melee at full time on the field at Celtic Park, which led to Rangers defender Andy Halliday being shown a second yellow card.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for throwing an elbow at home captain Scott Brown. It was the fifth red card shown to Morelos this season, albeit the first was rescinded.

"I have gone above and beyond for Alfredo," Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said. "I have continued to protect him, support him and love him as a player and the person he is but I have to draw the line under it now and he will be punished internally.

"I will recommend to the board that he is fined a week's wages and will also recommend that that fine should go to the supporters who came today because they are the ones who will suffer from his lack of discipline, also his teammates as well."

Rangers still levelled through Ryan Kent in the 63rd minute.

Celtic had used all three substitutes by the time defender Dedryck Boyata went off injured, leaving both sides with 10 men.

Celtic managed to produce the winner, from James Forrest's finish in the 85th minute, and is closer to an eighth successive title.

