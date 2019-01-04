×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Celtic hit out at lack of action against Rangers' Morelos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    04 Jan 2019, 23:36 IST
alfredomorelos-cropped
Alfredo Morelos in action against Celtic

Celtic have reacted with surprise to the Scottish FA's (SFA) decision not to take action against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for his conduct in the Old Firm derby on Saturday.

Morelos was involved in three flare-ups, with Scott Brown, Ryan Christie and Anthony Ralston, during a 1-0 win for Steven Gerrard's men at Ibrox.

Referee John Beaton said he saw the incidents but decided not to act - ruling out the possibility of retrospective action.

In a strongly worded statement, the Scottish Premiership champions outlined their disappointment and said they have requested a meeting with SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and the Association's Head of Refereeing.

It read: "Celtic Football Club is surprised that there will be no disciplinary action taken by the Scottish FA regarding the incidents during the match on December 29, which have been widely addressed in the media. 

"It is reported that no action was taken because the match referee saw all of the incidents in question. 

"Given that the referee took no action at the time, this tends to suggest that such conduct, which in one instance led to a Celtic player, Anthony Ralston, being injured, is acceptable in Scottish football. That cannot be right.

"On the day, Celtic did not play well enough to win the match, something we accept. However, this issue goes beyond the result of the match.

"Celtic is not the only club this season to raise concerns regarding the standard of officiating at matches in Scotland, concerns which have also been shared by many commentators on the game.

Advertisement

"In order to fully understand what is going on, Celtic, our supporters, Scottish clubs and the general Scottish football public need transparency in these matters, and we therefore call on the Scottish FA to allow the referee, John Beaton, to explain these decisions publicly as well as any match officials involved in other similar circumstances.

"In the meantime, we have requested a meeting with Scottish FA Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell, and the Association's Head of Refereeing."

Omnisport
NEWS
Top 4 strikers whom Rangers FC should target
RELATED STORY
Gerrard: Rangers could have beaten Celtic by more
RELATED STORY
Rangers were better than us, admits Celtic boss Rodgers
RELATED STORY
Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 in Scotland's Old Firm derby
RELATED STORY
5 Scotland-based players good enough to play in the...
RELATED STORY
Is Brendan Rodgers in his final year at Celtic?
RELATED STORY
Gerrard planning 'very long' Rangers stay
RELATED STORY
Gerrard's Rangers beaten in Scottish League Cup semis
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Gerrard gets first away win as Rangers...
RELATED STORY
Boxing Day Action - A Review
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us