Celtic rejected Fulham bid for Boyata, confirms Rodgers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
415   //    07 Aug 2018, 22:46 IST
Dedryck Boyata
Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is determined to hold on to Dedryck Boyata, with the Scottish Premiership champions having rejected an offer from Fulham for the defender.

Boyata has won the title in each of his three seasons at Celtic since moving to the club from Manchester City in 2015.

But Fulham are keen to lure the Belgium defender, who started three games at the World Cup, back to the Premier League.

Rodgers, though, feels Celtic need to retain Boyata, whose contract expires in 2019, with Thursday's Premier League transfer deadline looming.

"Yes, we have had a few enquiries and there was a confirmed bid by Fulham for him," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens.

"He is a player that we don't want to lose. We know he is in the last year of his deal. He has been a fantastic player for me in my time here and he had an excellent World Cup when he played.

"He is clearly a player of value. At this point in time for us, he is very important and the club rejected that."

Asked directly if Celtic would consider further offers for Boyata, Rodgers replied: "No, because it would be very difficult for us to replace him at this late stage."

