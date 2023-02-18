Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023

Cercle Brugge and Club Brugge square off at the Jan Breydel Stadium in round 26 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday (February 19).

The Bruges derby is one of the most heated rivalries in the division, so both teams will look to prevail and claim the local bragging rights.

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge



Koop als Club ID-houder nu je tickets voor Cercle-Club! #CerClu Beleef jij de Brugse derby zondag vanuit Jan Breydel?Koop als Club ID-houder nu je tickets voor Cercle-Club! Beleef jij de Brugse derby zondag vanuit Jan Breydel? 🙌Koop als Club ID-houder nu je tickets voor Cercle-Club! 🎫 #CerClu

Cercle were denied successive away wins for the first time this season, as they were held to a goalless draw by Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Friday.

They are unbeaten in five games, winning two and drawing three. With 35 points from 25 matches, Cercle are eighth in the Jupiler League, level on points with ninth-placed Sint-Truidense.

Meanwhile, doubts continue to be raised regarding Scott Parker’s future in charge of Club Brugge, as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash on Wednesday.

The Blauw-Zwart have now managed just one win since the second week of November, losing four games and drawing seven. With 42 points from 25 games, Club Brugge are fourth in the standings, 20 points off first-placed KRC Genk.

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With their first meeting coming in 1988, Sunday’s clash is another edition of the heated interstate rivalry between the two Bruges outfits.

With 104 wins from their last 174 meetings, Club Brugge boast a superior record in the fixture.

Cercle have picked up 31 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 37 occasions.

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge Reactie Club Brugge naar aanleiding van Benficasupporters in de Brugse vakken. Reactie Club Brugge naar aanleiding van Benficasupporters in de Brugse vakken. ℹ️ Reactie Club Brugge naar aanleiding van Benficasupporters in de Brugse vakken.

Cercle are unbeaten in five games, winning two and drawing three since a 2-1 loss at Sporting Charleroi in January..

Club Brugge head into the weekend on a run of just one win in six league games away from home, losing two and drawing thrice since October.

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Prediction

Club Brugge have been dominant in the recent history of this derby, claiming five wins and one draw in their last seven games. Parker’s side posses the firepower needed to get the job done and should return to winning ways here.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 0-2 Club Brugge

Cercle Brugge vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge

Tip 2: First to score - Club Brugge (Parker’s side have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes.)

