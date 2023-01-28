Cercle Brugge vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

Cercle Brugge will welcome Gent to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a matchday 23 fixture in the Jupiler League on Sunday (January 29).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Oostende at the weekend. Ayase Ueda and Dino Hotic scored either side of Thierry Ambrose to help their side claim maximum points. Substitute Hotic scored the winner with virtually his first kick of the game in injury time.

Gent, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 win at St Truiden. The hosts were reduced to ten men following Aboubakary Koita's 16th-minute dismissal. Gent made their numerical advantage count, with Hugo Cuypers scoring a brace.

Cercle Brugge @cercleofficial



🟢 ➤ #CERGNT De loketten blijven zondag gesloten. Koop je tickets voor Cercle-Gent dus zeker op voorhand aan! De loketten blijven zondag gesloten. Koop je tickets voor Cercle-Gent dus zeker op voorhand aan!🟢⚫️ ➤ #CERGNT

The win helped Gent overtake Club Brugge into fourth spot, having garnered 38 points from 22 games. Brugge, meanwhile, occupy tenth position with 30 points.

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 82 previous occasions, Gent leading 39-19.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Gent claim a 2-0 win after extra time in the Belgian Cup.

Seven of Brugge's last ten league games have had goals at both ends.

Gent's last five away games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score, but four games have produced at least three goals.

Gent have the second-best away defensive record in the league this season, conceding 11 goals in as many games.

Gent have scored at least twice in their last four games with Brugge.

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Prediction

Gent enter the game as favourites, but their inability to string together positive results means nothing can be taken for granted.

Brugge's win at the weekend ended a run of six games without victory. They will draw inspiration from their last clash with Gent, when they went all the way to extra time.

The hosts have had goalmouth action at both ends in recent weeks, and the trend should continue in a narrow win for Gent.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-2 Gent

Cercle Brugge vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gent to score 2+ goals

