Cerezo: Atletico's objective is to reach Champions League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
311   //    16 Aug 2018, 06:46 IST
Atletico-cropped
UEFA Super Cup winners Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said the club's objective is to reach the Champions League final after winning the UEFA Super Cup.

A Diego Costa brace and Saul Niguez's late stunner helped Atletico to a 4-2 extra-time win over rivals and Champions League holders Real Madrid in Tallinn on Wednesday.

It was Atletico's third Super Cup title and head coach Diego Simeone's seventh trophy since being appointed in 2011 as they gear up for another LaLiga push this term.

With another piece of silverware secured, Cerezo and Atletico are eyeing a spot in the Champions League decider at their home – Wanda Metropolitano – on June 1 following last season's group-stage exit.

"The objective is to improve on last season, which is already difficult," Cerezo told Movistar Plus.

"And also try to reach the final of the Champions League that is so tough on us and played in our stadium."

Cerezo added: "We are happy and happy to have a great result and a Super Cup that is very important for us."

Costa was on target twice before extra time, the Spain international striker scoring the fastest Super Cup goal after just 49 seconds before equalising with 11 minutes remaining.

Saul then netted a sensational volley – latching on to Thomas Partey's cross to put Europa League champions Atletico ahead in the 98th minute before Koke settled the contest.

It was a sweet moment for Saul and Atletico, who suffered losses to Madrid in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals.

"It was time, it was time to win," Saul said. "We won the Super Cup, we had lost two finals in Europe.

"We have very good players that we have to put at the service of the team. If we can get the players to play more for the team than for themselves, we will go the right way."

