Cerezo Osaka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Urawa Red Diamonds lock horns with Cerezo Osaka in an important clash at the Yodoko Sakura Stadium on Sunday.

Cerezo Osaka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Preview

Cerezo Osaka are currently in fifth place in the J1 League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The home side eased past Omiya Ardija by a 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Urawa Red Diamonds, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Reds were held to a 0-0 stalemate by FC Tokyo in their previous league game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Cerezo Osaka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Urawa Red Diamonds and Cerezo Osaka are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 matches apiece out of the 40 games played between the two teams.

Urawa Red Diamonds are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Sagan Tosu by a 2-0 margin in May this year.

After a run of three victories on the trot in the J1 League, Cerezo Osaka are winless in their last two games in the competition and have scored only one goal during this period.

Urawa Red Diamonds have conceded only 15 goals in their 20 matches in the J1 League so far - only Vissel Kobe have a better defensive record than the Reds in the competition at the moment.

Cerezo Osaka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction

Urawa Red Diamonds have been in excellent form this season and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Reds have a brilliant defensive record this season and will look to be at their robust best in this match.

Cerezo Osaka have suffered a slight slump and will need to prove their mettle this weekend. Urawa Red Diamonds are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-3 Urawa Red Diamonds

Cerezo Osaka vs Urawa Red Diamonds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Urawa Red Diamonds

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Cerezo Osaka to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jose Kante to score - Yes