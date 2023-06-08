Cerezo Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | June 10, 2023

Cerezo Osaka entertain league leaders Vissel Kobe at the Yodoko Sakura Stadium in the J League on Saturday (June 10).

Cerezo saw their three-game winning run come to an end last week with a 3-1 defeat at Nagoya Grampus. They bounced back with an impressive 5-0 home win over Cento Cuore Harima on Wednesday in the Emperor's Cup, though.

Meanwhile, Vissel did not play last week, as their home game against Kawasaki Frontale was postponed, as Kawasaki couldn't travel due to Typhoon Mawar. Vissel played a friendly against Barcelona on Tuesday, as Andres Iniesta, who's set to leave on July 1, enjoyed an outing against his former club.

Kobe remain atop the standings with 33 points, but Yokohama F. Marinos have caught up with them. Kobe, though, have a game in hand.

Cerezo Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Hanshin derby rivals have met 46 times across competitions since 1994, with Cerezo leading 24-14.

Vissel are winless in six meetings against Cerezo, failing to score in four games.

Cerezo are unbeaten in eight home games against Vissel.

Vissel have scored at twice in seven of their last eight league games.

Vissel have outscored Cerezo 32-21 in the league, despite playing one game fewer.

Cerezo Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Cerezo were unbeaten in four games and kept consecutive clean sheets before their 3-1 defeat to Nagoya last week.

At home, they have struggled recently, losing three of their last five games and haven't scored in two of their last three.

Vissel, meanwhile, are unbeaten in seven competitive games. They have had just two league defeats this season and are unbeaten on their travels.

They have a poor recent record against Cerezo and have not scored in four of their last five away games. Considering the same and Cerezo's home advantage, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Cerezo 1-1 Vissel

Cerezo Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Yuya Osako to score or assist any time - Yes

