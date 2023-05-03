Cerro Porteno welcome Bolivar to the Estadio Pablo Rojas for a matchday three fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday (May 3).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 home win over Guairena FC at home in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Goals in either half from Leonardo Rivas and Damian Bobadilla inspired the win.

Bolivar, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat at Nacional Potosi in the Bolivian league. They twice took the lead - through Gabriel Villamil and Carmelo Algaranaz - before getting reduced to tenmen. The numerical disadvantage proved decisive, as late goals from Saulo Guerra and Tommy Tobar saw the hosts complete the comeback.

Their focus will now turn to the continent, where they lost 2-1 at Barcelona SC in the Libertadores. Fernando Gaibor and Jonathan Bauman strikes condemned Bolivar to defeat.

Cerro suffered a defeat at Palmeiras by the same scoreline. Gustavo Gomez and Rafael Navarro scored second-half goals to complete a comeback win for the Brazilian team.

The results leave Group C wide open, with all four teams level on three points after two games.

Cerro Porteno vs Bolivar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Cerro have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games across competitions.

Seven of Bolivar's eight away games this season have produced at least three goals. The La Paz outfit have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven road games.

Cerro are on an 11-game unbeaten streak in front of their fans, winning seven, including the last four.

Bolivar's last 13 games acrosscompetitions have seen 13 red cards.

Cerro Porteno vs Bolivar Prediction

Group C is finely posed, with all four teams level on three points. Cerro enter the game as the bookmakers' favourite, and their unbeaten run at home gives them a significant advantage.

Cerro should claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Cerro 3-1 Bolivar

Cerro Porteno vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cerro to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Cerro to score over 2.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 45 booking points

