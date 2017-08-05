CFL 2017 Official Schedule: Calcutta Football League Time Table & Venue Details

The two big clubs, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, will feature later on in the league.

Earlier today, the Indian Football Association (IFA) released the fixtures list for the first ten days of the upcoming season of the CFL Kolkata Premier League, the first division of the seven-tier football league system in Kolkata.

The first ten days will see the likes of SAI, United SC, Kalighat MS, Kidderpore SC, Aryan Club, Police AC, Bhowanipore Club and George Telegraph among others. The league kicks off on 7th August with the match between SAI and United SC at the Gayeshpur Stadium and another match between Kalighat MS and Kidderpore SC at the Barasat Stadium.

Here are the fixtures for the league's first ten days:

07 August 2017: SAI (EZ) vs United SC; Gayeshpur Stadium

07 August 2017: Kalighat MS vs Kidderpore SC; Barasat Stadium

08 August 2017: Aryan Club vs BNR; Khardah Stadium

08 August 2017: Police AC vs Bhowanipore Club; Barasat Stadium

08 August 2017: George Telegraph SC vs FCI (EZ); Gayeshpur Stadium

11 August 2017: SAI (EZ) vs George Telegraph SC; Khardah Stadium

11 August 2017: Kalighat MS vs Bhowanipore Club; Gayeshpur Stadium

12 August 2017: Aryan Club vs WB Police SC; Kalyani Stadium

12 August 2017: Police AC vs FCI (EZ); Khardah Stadium

12 August 2017: BNR vs Kidderpore FC; Gayeshpur Stadium

16 August 2017: SAI (EZ) vs BNR; Kalyani Stadium

16 August 2017: Kalighat MS vs Aryan Club; Khardah Stadium

16 August 2017: WB Police SC vs George Telegraph SC

17 August 2017: Police AC vs Kidderpore SC; Khardah Stadium

17 August 2017: United SC vs FCI (EZ); Kalyani Stadium

East Bengal squad: Luis Barreto, Mirshad, Dibyendu Sarkar, Carlyle Mitchell, Gurwinder Singh, Arnab Mondal (captain), Salam Ranjan Singh, Gabriel Fernandes, Lalramchullova, Rahul Ghosh, Mehtab Singh, Cavin Lobo, Mohammed Rafique, Mahmoud Al Amna, Surabuddin Mullick, Richard Costa, Yami Longvah, Prakash Sarkar, Khangembam Bidyashagar Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Willis Plaza, Jobby Justin, Telem Suranjit Singh, Lalcchanhima

Mohun Bagan squad: Soramangbam Poirei, Shilton Paul, Shibinraj Kunniyil, Mithun Samanta, Arijit Bagui, Suman Hazra, Sarthak Golui, Abhishek Das, Bikash Saini, Bikramjit Singh, Surajit Sil, Kinshuk Debnath (captain), Eze Kingsley, Sarthak Golui, Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, Pintu Mahata, Sourav Das, Denson Devadas, Raynier Fernandes, Shilton D'Silva, Rohit Mirza, Nikhil Kadam, Israil Gurung, Azharuddin Mallick, Kamo Stephane Bayi, Ghanefo Ansumana Kromah, Naro Hari Shrestha, Uttam Rai