Chambery vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023 

Lyon will resume their Coupe de France campaign against Chambery at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu on Saturday (January 21).

Les Gones are looking to reach the round of 16 for the fifth season in a row after losing out in the fourth round of the competition to Marseille in the 2015-16 edition. However, the mood in the camp isn't particularly great after Lyon failed to win their last two games.

After beating Metz in the French Cup, Laurent Blanc's side drew goalless with Nantes in Ligue 1 before going down 2-1 to Strasbourg at home a few days later.

It was their third consecutive top-flight game without a victory. They will be eager to boost their confidence with a win ahead of their visit to Ajaccio in the league.

Chambery, meanwhile, ply their trade in the fifth division of French football and have seen a fairly good run in the league this season. They're in fifth place in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes table with five wins and 19 points from 12 games.

Abdes Tahir's side overcame FC Bourgoin-Jallieu (4-3 on penalties), GFA Rumilly-Vallieres (2-1) and Aubagne (3-1) on their way to the round of 32 of the competition.

Chambery vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first competitive meeting.

Lyon have reached at least the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France in their last four seasons

The visitors have failed to score in two of their last four games

Lyon have won just one of their last three games, while Chambery have won their last three

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games across competitions (0-0 vs Nantes in Ligue 1)

Chambery are into the fourth round of the Coupe de France for the first time since their fairytale run to the quarterfinals of the competition in the 2010-11 season.

Chambery vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon are not in their best shape right now but are still a much better side in terms of quality than Chambery, who play four leagues below them.

Moreover, Les Gones have home advantage and should comfortably prevail to reach the round of 16 of the cup once again.

Prediction: Chambery 0-3 Lyon

Chambery vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

