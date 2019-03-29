×
Champions League debut drives Young Boys profit to $17M

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    29 Mar 2019, 20:36 IST
AP Image

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss champion Young Boys made a profit of 17 million Swiss francs ($17 million) in 2018 after playing in its first Champions League group stage.

Young Boys, which won its first Swiss league title for 32 years, says its revenue last year was 80 million Swiss francs. UEFA prize money was worth 29 million Swiss francs.

UEFA pays 15.25 million euros ($17.1 million) to each of 32 clubs in the Champions League groups from a 2 billion euros prize fund. Clubs get more from match results, national broadcast rights deals, and based on their historical record in UEFA competitions.

Young Boys published a financial summary showing expenses of around 63 million Swiss francs, including more than 36 million Swiss francs in staff expenses.

The Bern-based team has a 21-point lead in the Swiss league.

Associated Press
NEWS
