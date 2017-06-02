Champions League Final: Your Welsh football phrasebook

Learn some Welsh ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus in Cardiff.

Heading to the Champions League final in Cardiff on Saturday?

You've packed your shirt, your scarf and your currency – if you're arriving from beyond the UK, that is – but there's one thing you'll almost certainly have forgotten.

Wales has its own language. So how well do you know your Welsh footballing terms and phrases?

Fear not, our Champions League final phrasebook is here to help.

PRE-MATCH

Not that there is a shortage of places to have a drink around the Principality Stadium, but if you were on the look-out for a nearby bar, you might ask: Ble mae'r tafarn agosaf, os gwelwch yn dda? (Where is the nearest pub, please?).

Once inside, be sure to ask the barman for a cwrw (beer) or gwin (wine), but steer clear of asking the locals: Pwy yw’r unig clwb Cymraeg yn Uwch Gynghrair Lloegr? (Who are the only Welsh club in the English Premier League?).

Real Madrid fans may wish to settle a fierce debate by declaring: Anghofia Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo yw chwaraewr gorau’r byd! (Forget Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world!).

Once inside the stadium, we're promised an "unforgettable show" - or sioe bythgofiadwy - by the Black Eyed Peas, so why not sing along in Welsh with 'Ble mae’r Cariad?' (Where is the Love?).

"Ble mae'r tafarn agosaf?"



THE MATCH

It's time for y rownd derfynol (the final) of Cynghrair y Pencampwyr (the Champions League) between Madrid and Juventus – or Yr Hen Fenyw (The Old Lady).

When your team scores a goal, you won't have to rack your brains too much to think of the Welsh word – gôl.

Amser ychwanegol (extra time) would only add to the tension, while ciciau o’r smotyn (penalty shoot-out) might be too much for some fans to bear.

POST-MATCH

When the pencampwyr (champions) have been decided, it will be time for the captain of the winning side to lift the tlws (trophy).

So will it be the men from yr Eidal (Italy) or Sbaen (Spain) who are celebrating come the end of the end of Saturday's match in Cymru (Wales)?

OTHER USEFUL TERMS

Positions

Gôl-geidwad (Goalkeeper)

Amddiffynnwr (Defender)

Chwaraewr canol cae (Midfielder)

Blaenwr (Forward)

Rheolwr (Manager)

Hyfforddwr (Coach)

The Referee

Dyfarnwr (Referee)

Cerdyn melyn/coch (Yellow/red card)

Chwiban (Whistle)

Camsefyll (Offside)

Cic gosb (penalty kick)

Cic rydd (free-kick)