Champions League: 5 biggest talking points from game-week 1

Ronaldo has a pretty rough opening match-day for Juventus

Champions League football is back, and our lives are all the better for it. The opening two match days of this year's tournament took place this past Tuesday and Wednesday and the two nights provided fans with plenty to discuss.

The opening two match-days were full of controversial moments and surprising results, and it looks as though the early stages could have serious implications for clubs in the tournament, both in the tournament and domestically.

Now that the final whistle has been blown on the opening game-week, let's take a look at five of the biggest talking points to come out of this week's action.

#5 Can Barcelona finally take the trophy away from Real Madrid?

Can Barcelona finally recapture glory in Europe this season?

Real Madrid have won the Champions League title for the last three years, and while La Liga rivals, Barcelona, have dominated the domestic division over the last 12 months, the Catalan Giants have fallen short in their quest to conquer Europe.

Both teams made impressive starts to their campaign, with Real Madrid defeating last season's semi-finalists, Roma 3-0 at the Bernabeu, and Barcelona hammering PSV Eindhoven 4-0 at the Nou Camp.

With Messi firing on all cylinders at the moment, and Madrid no longer having Ronaldo to give them that added bit of magic, is this the season Madrid finally relinquish the trophy to their biggest rivals?

#4 Are Tottenham in free-fall?

Tottenham fell to a third consecutive defeat in all competitions

Tottenham's decision to not sign any players in the transfer window looks as though it could be coming back to haunt them.

The Premier League club suffered their third straight defeat in all competitions when they lost to Inter Milan on Tuesday night, something they have had never done previously under manager, Mario Pocchetino.

Several of the club's key players were featured heavily in the latter stages of the World Cup, and that fatigue looks to be catching up with them, as they threw away a one-goal lead in the final five minutes of their opening game against Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

The club will need to bounce back from these defeats and quick, but the lack of fresh faces in the squad could quickly see the mood in the changing room drop and it could turn out to be a long wait until January for Pocchetino's men.

