Champions League group stage pots confirmed

Jurgen Klopp with the Champions League trophy

UEFA has confirmed the seedings for Thursday's Champions League draw with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all in pot two.

Champions League holders Liverpool are in the top pot along with fellow Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as league winners Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Zenit complete the pot one line-up as the Russian Premier League champions are designated by UEFA to be given a place among the other top seeds.

That means last season's beaten finalists Tottenham go into pot two with the two Madrid clubs, as well as Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica and Ajax – the 2018-19 semi-finalists who beat APOEL in the play-off round to secure qualification.

Club Brugge and Slavia Prague also came through the play-off round on Wednesday and they have been placed in the third and fourth pots respectively.

The draw will be made at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, with the group stage set to get under way in mid-September while this season's final is scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul.

Pot one: Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit

Pot two: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Tottenham, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax, Benfica

Pot three: Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb, Inter, Valencia

Pot four: Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Red Star Belgrade, RB Leipzig, Lille, Atalanta, Slavia Prague, Galatasaray