Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Champions League won't take precedence for Chiellini

Juventus will aim to win every competition they play in next season rather than focussing on Europe, according to Giorgio Chiellini.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 18:13 IST
218
giorgiochiellini-cropped
Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini

Georgio Chiellini has said he will not be making the Champions League his top priority as he embarks on his first season as captain of Juventus.

The 33-year-old defender has been a key player during Juve's domestic dominance over the last decade, playing in all of their seven consecutive title-winning seasons, but he has yet to taste glory in Europe.

Juventus have not triumphed in Europe's top club competition since 1996 - losing five finals in the years following that victory - and Chiellini was asked whether mounting a Champions League campaign would be a primary concern in 2018-19.

"No," he told Football Italia. "We will aim to win everything as always.

"Now, we have the chance to relax with peace and calmness. Then it will be a great year just like the last ones, I am sure about that."

Chiellini reflected on the departure of former Juventus captains and said he aims to leave a legacy as glittering as that of his predecessor, Gianluigi Buffon.

"I am even older, it's true. I will miss them and it's normal that it's like that," he said.

"We hope to leave behind good things for our team-mates, who can then continue when we are not there anymore."

Premier League 2017-18
5 managers who managed the most number of Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive transfers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
5 Brazilians who played for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Tall Footballers Who Played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Reviewing Liverpool's 2017-18 season month-by-month: Part...
RELATED STORY
Merci, Arsene: Bidding Farewell to a 22-year Glorious yet...
RELATED STORY
4 legends who deserved to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
6 referee calls that made the world question football...
RELATED STORY
Premier League or Champions League title will take Spurs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us