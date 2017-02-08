Champions Minerva Punjab reach second successive final

Minerva Punjab will now face Ozone FC in the final.

by AIFF Media Report 08 Feb 2017, 19:58 IST

Minerva eked out a win against a strong Bengaluru FC

Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC are just one step away from their second Nike Premier Cup title in as many years. After carving out a close 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC, Minerva will now face another Bengaluru side Ozone FC, who defeated Shillong Lajong FC in the first semi-final.

Both the teams started on a cautious note playing end to end football but failing to break the opposition defence. Minerva seemed a slightly better side having managed a couple of shots that went off target. But in the 22nd minute, a Minerva forward went down injured and he was soon replaced by Nongdamba Naorem.

Soon BFC came back into the game with midfielder Amay Morajkar pulling the strings. Both teams entered the break with the score 0-0.

The second half started with the Blues looking to attack the right but it was Minerva that took the lead in the 50th minute. Striker Sahajahan’s perfect corner found substitute Nongdamba in place as he headed the ball straight into the net.

The Blues started to attack in search of an equaliser but the Minerva defence held on. In the last ten minutes, the Bengaluru boys came very close to finding the net with a couple of free-kicks and some corners, but failed to make any difference to the score-line.

In the first minute of injury time, Minerva had a chance to finish off the game with two close-range efforts being brilliantly thwarted by the Blues defence. Minerva held on to the lead for the final few minutes without much trouble as the game ended 1-0.

Minerva Punjab will now face Ozone FC in the final of the Nike Premier Cup on 10th Feb.