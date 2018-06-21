Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Championship fixtures: Bielsa's Leeds face Stoke while Lampard's Derby go to Reading

New Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa will face Stoke City in his first game in charge, as Frank Lampard faces Reading with Derby County.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 14:20 IST
382
marcelobielsa-cropped
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa will take on newly relegated Stoke City in his first game in charge of Leeds United as the Championship club aim to regain promotion to the Premier League after a 14-year absence.

The former Argentina coach lasted just 14 games in his last role at Lille in Ligue 1 but he has excited supporters with his arrival at Elland Road, where he replaced Paul Heckingbottom, whose four-month spell in charge yielded just four wins.

Gary Rowett's Stoke will travel to Yorkshire on Sunday August 5, two days after Frank Lampard makes his managerial debut in charge of Derby County, who play away at Reading on August 3.

After the trip to the Madejski Stadium, Lampard will take the Rams to Elland Road on Saturday August 11 before a trip to Millwall a week later.

Darren Moore's West Bromwich Albion start life in the Championship with a home game against Bolton Wanderers, while fellow newcomers Swansea City, under new coach Graham Potter, will face Sheffield United away.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce, whose side missed out on Premier League promotion in a play-off final defeat to Fulham, returns to his old hunting ground at Hull City on Monday August 6, while newly promoted Wigan Athletic travel to Hillsborough for their opening game against Sheffield Wednesday on August 4.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest begin their campaign with an away game at Bristol City, Preston North End entertain Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers go to Ipswich Town and League One play-off winners Rotherham United play away at Brentford.

West Brom handed Luton EFL Cup test, Bielsa's Leeds host...
RELATED STORY
Reading appoint former Swansea boss Clement
RELATED STORY
Rowett swaps Derby for Stoke
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Cardiff reclaim second as promotion...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 key fixtures: First Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Leeds United confirm Bielsa as new boss
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Three clubs with the easiest...
RELATED STORY
Leeds United 0 Wolves 3: Championship leaders return to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us