Championship Review: Leeds extend lead after adding to Stoke misery

Leeds United extended their early lead at the top of the Championship with a 3-0 victory that piled on the misery for bottom-of-the-table Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Marcelo Bielsa's men have four wins and one draw from their opening five matches and lead Charlton Athletic, who beat Brentford 1-0, by two points at the summit.

Swansea City have the chance to draw level with the leaders when they host Birmingham City on Sunday.

On a good Saturday for Leeds, their promotion rivals Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest.

There were also wins on Saturday for Luton Town, Reading, Bristol City, Preston North End and QPR.



FULL TIME: A great day out in Stoke as #LUFC walk away with the three points! Goals from Dallas, Alioski and Bamford secures a 3-0 win! — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 24, 2019

LEEDS' LETHAL START CONTINUES

Stoke kept Leeds out for most of the first half, but Stuart Dallas finished off an impressive team move three minutes before the break to put the visitors in front.

Patrick Bamford set up Ezgjan Alioski's strike five minutes after the break, before scoring himself midway through the second half – his fourth of the campaign - to seal a comfortable victory.

Stoke did not have a shot on target until the 76th minute and have only one point from their first five games, with under-pressure manger Nathan Jones' decision to make six changes, including dropping Jack Butland, failing to pay off.

Charlton continued their superb start to the season with a battling home win over Brentford, Conor Gallagher's neat finish just before half-time proving decisive.

A fine double from Lewis Grabban, who struck in each half, meant Forest recorded a surprise win at Fulham. The hosts netted late on through Aleksandar Mitrovic.



.@LUFC still lead the way are unbeaten after five games.



.@stokecity and @htafc are yet to pick up a win and sit 24th and 23rd respectively...



How does the table look for your side?#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship pic.twitter.com/JJJXvMRBsI — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) August 24, 2019

BRISTOL CITY & PRESTON IMPRESS

Benik Afobe scored twice as Bristol City made it three straight league wins by winning 3-1 away at Hull City, though they will hope the first-half injury sustained by defender Tomas Kalas is not serious.

Daniel Johnson scored twice from the spot to earn Preston a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday that puts them sixth. In both penalty incidents, Moses Odubajo fouled Sean Maguire.

Luton scored twice in the first five minutes on the way to a 3-1 away win over fellow promoted team Barnsley, while Wigan Athletic lost a fifth straight game as QPR came from behind to win by the same scoreline.

Huddersfield's miserable start to the season continued with a 2-0 home loss to Reading, with John Swift setting up late goals for Ovie Ejaria and Michael Morrison.



BILIC SENT OFF AS BAGGIES GRAB POINT

In the first game of the day, a controversial encounter saw West Brom strike late to claim a 1-1 draw at Derby County, as Baggies manager Slaven Bilic was sent off for dissent.

Martyn Waghorn scored an early penalty but then saw another first-half spot-kick saved by Sam Johnstone.

The hosts protested when West Brom got a penalty of their own six minutes from time, which Kenneth Zohore converted after Matheus Pereira was ruled to have been fouled by Max Lowe.

There was also a 1-1 draw between Middlesbrough and Millwall, while Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City played out a goalless encounter.